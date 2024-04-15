37 families to relocate to Kpg Datu Baru after Raya, says Dr Annuar

SIBU (April 15): A total of 37 families in Kampung Datu will be moving to their new homes in Kampung Datu Baru after the Hari Raya celebration, said Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Nangka assemblyman said upon the move, these families will live in a more comfortable and safe area.

“They are moving not because they are being driven out of their village, but to have a more comfortable and safe place to live at.

“This is what the Sarawak government wants to achieve – for Sarawakians to have more comfortable and dignified lives,” he said in his speech during the Sibu Division Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri gathering here Saturday night.

In this regard, Dr Annuar called on the people here, especially those in the Nangka constituency, to work together towards ensuring all development projects planned for Sibu can be realised.

He also said he believed Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari will ensure that Sibu is not left behind especially in terms of infrastructure development.

“The Premier is a visionary and far-sighted leader known not only in Malaysia but also globally, especially in green economy that Sarawak is undertaking,” he said.

Also present at the event were guests of honour Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, and Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.