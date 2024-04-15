Bekenu constituents all prepared for hot season

MIRI (April 15): The communities in Bekenu constituency are prepared to face the current hot spell.

In stating this, Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Development Datuk Rosey Yunus who is Bekenu assemblywoman, has given assurance that her team will constantly monitor the situation and take the necessary steps to minimise the effects of the prolonged dry season.

“Our (Miri) District Office is constantly monitoring the weather conditions, and The Welfare Department under our ministry will assist in ensuring the basic necessities, especially the water supply, being sufficient during this hot and dry season,” she told reporters when met during her Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 open house here today.

Rosey also reminded all to take extra precautionary steps during this time.

“Please ensure that you store sufficient water supply at home for daily usage, and prevent open-burning as if it’s not monitored properly, it could trigger disastrous fire incidents,” she said.

Among those attending the open house was Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.