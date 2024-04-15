Bridge connecting Pulau Melayu to Miri’s Marina Bay approved, says Premier

MIRI (April 15): A cable-stayed bridge connecting Kampung Pulau Melayu to the Marina Bay and Commercial Centre here will be built, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this would be akin to the iconic Darul Hana bridge in Kuching, which is a tourist attraction.

“We have approved the bridge and it will be iconic,” he said at a Hari Raya Aidilfitri reception hosted by the Miri Malay Welfare Trust Board at a hotel here on Monday night.

The function was also graced by Head of State Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi.

Abang Johari said the infrastructure development in Miri city is part of the bigger development picture in northern Sarawak, which hopes to better connect the area to others in the future.

Also present at the event were his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuannku Bujang, Senate president Datuk Mutang Tagal, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and his wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and Miri Malay Welfare Trust Board chairman Datuk Abdullah Abdul Rahim.