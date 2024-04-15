Conquering challenges of raising children with cerebral palsy

MIRI (April 15): Living with cerebral palsy (CP) can be challenging for 14-year-old Maximus Rayden but with a good support system and a healthy daily routine, he has become more independent and is able to help out with simple chores.

Maximus was a perfectly healthy baby when he was born but when he was two months’ old, he had to undergo brain surgery due to infection and the process went on until he was two years old.

He was diagnosed with CP, a prevalent neurological illness or the most common motor disability in children.

CP affects about 2 to 2.5 children per 1,000 live births, and this disorder affects one’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture.

His mother Morya Nyandang described the moment upon learning of their son’s diagnosis as one that had completely changed their lives.

“As a mother, it’s very disheartening to see our little child having to endure numerous operation procedures and constantly having seizure attacks.”

“To see him suffering and fighting for his life really took a toll on our lives, but all we ever wanted was to care for him despite all the circumstances,” Morya said as she reflected on the days when she and her husband had to go back and forth the hospital for their child’s surgeries and treatment.

“The hospital was our ‘home’ then as we spent most of our time there,” she recalled.

The enduring love, patience and care shown by this couple yielded positive results as Morya shared that Maximus has grown more independent, and is able to understand instructions, helps with simple house chores and copes fairly well with lessons taught in school and at home.

Another parent, Jessey Jasri, also shared the challenges she faced upon learning that her son was born with cerebral palsy.

“What made it worse initially was the stigma of having a child with disorder and the cynical remarks from the society,” said the mother of four.

“I was so depressed until I couldn’t sleep and had to rely on medications just to have that peace of mind,” she recalled.

As time passes on, Jessey found her true calling in advocating for awareness and inclusion for children with CP.

Through Michael Wee, her 16-year-old child with CP, Jessey finds her purpose in living – in defying the societal difficulty in accepting children with CP.

“Don’t be embarrassed by having these special children. Bring them out and treat them like normal individuals.

“If people stare at you, it’s because they don’t understand. Through kind gestures, perhaps we can make friends and at the same time, educate them on the CP disorder,” she said.

Voon Chiew Kee also shared her journey in raising her son who was diagnosed with CP at his tender age of 18-month-old.

Upon sensing her son’s inability to crawl or walk, like any other children of that age, she decided to consult the doctor.

“At first, we couldn’t accept the fact he was diagnosed with CP, but as parents we need to move on and think of ways to help him,” she said.

Her son Chai Kian Yu is now in his early 20s, a very much independent young man and one of the athletes of Sarawak Boccia Association Miri Division.