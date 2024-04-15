Councillor calls for improved hygiene standards for Miri eateries

MIRI (April 15): The basic hygiene and sanitation of coffee shops here needs improvement to ensure the peace of mind of customers, said councillor Jeffery Phang.

He said this after leading the weekly walkabout of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Senadin Service Centre’s Mobile Service 2U programme here yesterday.

“As a councillor and party representative, it is important to take proactive roles and identify the public’s needs rather than remain reactive to complaints.

“By doing that we can do a better job in serving the people,” Phang told The Borneo Post.

He was joined in the inspection of coffee shops here by fellow councillors Kueh Chie Tiong, Toh Kah Shiong and Ernest Goh.

They also checked on food safety and overall environment quality at the premises.

“The eateries we patronised are still satisfactory but can improve for better services overall,” Phang added.

He also chaired a meet-the-people session on behalf of state Transport Minister cum Senadin assemblyman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin to engage with the public and obtain feedback on various issues.

He said the various issues raised will be brought to the attention of the relevant departments and agencies.

Phang also took the opportunity to remind the public on the importance of health awareness and to stay hydrated, especially during the current hot weather.