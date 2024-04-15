Deputy minister wants more efforts to introduce tennis to youngsters in rural areas

KUCHING (April 15): Deputy Minister of Transport and tennis enthusiast Dato Henry Harry Jinep has called for more efforts to introduce the sport of tennis to the young people especially those in rural areas.

He believed this can lead to development of new tennis talents as well as providing another sporting option for these youngsters to be healthy and active.

As such, he hoped local tennis clubs such as Kuch­ing-based Uplands Tennis Club can organise outreach programmes to promote tennis to the students and young people in suburban and rural Kuch­ing.

Henry, who is also Tasik Biru assemblyman, mentioned these at the prize giving ceremony for the inaugural Uplands Cup Tennis Tournament organised by Uplands Tennis Club at Kuching Maksak Tennis Courts last Saturday.

The inter-team tournament involved 35 club members who were divided into four teams named after natural landmarks in Kuching Division such as Mt Singai, Mt Serapi, Mt Mulu and Mt Gading.

Henry, who is the club patron also participated in the tournament.

It was won by Gading Team captained by Alex Loi with Heward Engchin, William Willie, Maggie Ng, Oliver Rengga, Dr Les Met, Geoffary Sigai and Andrian as team members.

Mulu Team was the runner-up. Serapi Team and Singai Team were placed third and fourth respectively.

Henry said he was very happy with the active participation of the club members and he hoped that the club will continue to organise more tournaments.