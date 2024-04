KUALA LUMPUR (April 15): Police have arrested the man who allegedly fired a gun at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) yesterday, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

According to national news agency Bernama, the IGP said the man was arrested in Kota Baru, Kelantan, this afternoon.

In the 1.30am incident yesterday, the man fired two shots, one of which hit his wife’s bodyguard. — Malay Mail

