Man in Kuching jailed six months for abusing drugs

KUCHING (April 15): A 37-year-old man was sentenced to six months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine in February this year.

Mahmud Maliki made the plea before Magistrate Mason Hari Lenya Barayan, who also ordered him to undergo a two-year supervision from the authority, apart from ordering his jail sentence to take effect from today.

Mahmud was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, which carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

Mahmud was tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, which are listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 at Kuching district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) around 5pm on Feb 28, 2024.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while Mahmud was unrepresented by legal counsel.