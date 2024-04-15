Marudi firefighters take 20 hours by land, river to reach deputy minister’s house in Bario

MIRI (April 15): Firefighters from Marudi took around 20 hours to reach Datuk Gerawat Gala’s house in Kampung Pa Umor, Bario, which was razed by a fire early yesterday morning.

According to a report from the fire station headed by assistant fire superintendent Maureen Sim Ah Lian, firefighters from the station made the 460km journey by land and river from Marudi to the village after receiving a report around 1.40am.

Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS) members in the village were the first responders at the wooden house of the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring).

“Another Bomba team comprising nine personnel headed by senior fire superintendent II Robert James used the MI-171 helicopter service from the Bomba air base to expedite the arrival at the location.

“The PBS team, who were assisted by the villagers, managed to initially put the fire under control, while waiting for the arrival of Bomba personnel. However, the wooden house was 100 per cent destroyed in the fire,” said the statement.

All seven of the home’s residents, including Gerawat, escaped unhurt.

The statement said around 20 soldiers were also dispatched to the location to assist with firefighting, which only ended around 3.20pm.

Gerawat could not be reached for comment as of the time of writing.