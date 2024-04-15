Miri council’s failure to decorate city results in subdued Aidilfitri atmosphere, claims DAP man

MIRI (April 15): Miri City Council (MCC) failed to decorate the city in a festive manner for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, claimed Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak chief Peter Hee.

He claimed the lack of decorations for the festival here resulted in a subdued atmosphere.

“During a recent visit to Malay friends for Raya, I witnessed the disappointment expressed by some Malay compatriots, who felt that the festive spirit was not adequately represented due to a lack of decorations in the city,” he said in a statement.

According to him, it is MCC’s responsibility to prioritise the representation and recognition of all festivals as this is vital in contributing to social cohesion and harmony within the community.

He said this would ensure the true essence of multicultural Sarawak is embraced here.

“By investing in festive decorations that reflect the various celebrations of different ethnic groups, the council will not only add vibrancy to the city but also foster a greater sense of inclusiveness and unity among its residents,” he said.

Hee added MCC should demonstrate its commitment to inclusivity and diversity by allocating adequate resources towards a livelier festive atmosphere for future celebrations.