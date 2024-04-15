Motorcyclist killed after rear-ending 4WD at Jln Tg Kidurong traffic light

BINTULU (April 15): A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he rear-ended a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle at the traffic light at Jalan Tanjung Kidurong here around 4.15pm yesterday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical team from Bintulu Hospital.

“The 4WD vehicle, which was driven towards SJK Chung Hwa No 2 direction from Tanjung Kidurong, had stopped at the traffic light.

“Suddenly, a motorcycle, which was coming from behind, crashed into the 4WD after the rider lost control of his machine,” he said in a statement.

Joshua said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He advised the public not to speculate or spread false news about the incident as it could induce fear among the people.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident should come forward to provide information and contact the investigating officer Insp Pung Ting Khang at 086338575 or the Bintulu police headquarters operations room at 086318304,” he said.