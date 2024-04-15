MPP chided for poor upkeep of Kg Haji Baki recreational park

KUCHING (April 15): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) has been taken to task over the run-down state of the recreational park in Kampung Haji Baki.

Michael Kong, a special assistant Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said he was disheartened to see the public park’s condition during a recent visit.

“As a custodian of public infrastructure, MPP holds the crucial responsibility of maintaining parks, which serve as vital spaces for fostering healthy lifestyles within our communities,” he said in a statement.

Kong claimed the children’s playground was in a dilapidated state and there was visible wear and tear on facilities such as slides and seesaws.

He said the council’s failure to maintain the public park was detrimental to the well-being of the community.

“In a city rapidly transforming due to development, public parks in Kuching are increasingly rare, making their preservation all the more critical.

“MPP must recognise the significance of these green spaces and prioritise their upkeep for the benefit of residents,” he added.