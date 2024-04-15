M’sian, Indonesian soldiers foil attempt to smuggle liquor in Ba Kelalan

KUCHING (April 15): A team from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) First Infantry Division and Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Army Division thwarted an attempt to smuggle contraband liquor in Ba Kelalan yesterday.

The Eastern Field Command said in a statement that the contraband was discovered when the team was patrolling Kampung Punang Kelalan in Ba Kelalan, around 500 metres from the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

“A suspicious black package was found during the patrol. It was confirmed that there were eight cartons of contraband liquor found inside the package. Total seizure amounted to approximately RM1,200,” said the statement.

A report was lodged at the Ba Kelalan police post and all seized items were handed over to the Customs Department for further action.

ATM said it remains committed to tightening controls along the Malaysia-Indonesia border to ensure the nation’s sovereignty is safeguarded against any form of illegal immigrant intrusion, smuggling activities, or cross-border crimes.