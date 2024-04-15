National Unity Minister: Six celebrations this week in Malaysia a reflection of the country’s diversity

KUALA LUMPUR (April 15): The six celebrations observed this week alone in Malaysia are a testament to the country’s diversity which is its greatest asset, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said the unity and diversity of races, cultures and religious beliefs in Malaysia are important assets that must be preserved and upheld by all citizens.

“Many may not realise that in this week alone there are six celebrations observed in the country. The diversity in Malaysia is the greatest and most valuable asset to all of us.

“Only in Malaysia do we celebrate various festivals. This week alone we have Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Ugadi, Tamil New Year, Vaisakhi, Vishu Day and Songkran,” he said in a tweet via his X account, where he also shared photos of people from various backgrounds celebrating their respective festivals.

Yesterday, the Tamil community celebrated the Tamil New Year at Little India, in Brickfields here, in a very special way.

The event was organised with the cooperation of various associations representing the Tamil and Hindu communities in the country.

Deputy Minister of National Unity K Saraswathy was reported to have said that such an event should continue to be organised to foster understanding among the diverse community in the country. – Bernama