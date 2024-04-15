Over 2,000 attend PBB Nangka’s Aidilfitri do

SIBU (April 15): More than 2,000 people from all walks of life thronged the Sibu Islamic Complex last night for Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Nangka’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house.

Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee hosted the event with his wife Datin Dr Haniza Zainal Abidin.

“This tradition of open house has to be maintained to further strengthen racial unity and solidarity. This is the way forward.

“Sarawak is a melting pot and a model for other states in the country,” said Dr Annuar, who is also Nangka assemblyman.

He added that the tradition of open houses during festivals helps to forge ties and cooperation among the people.

Among those present was federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, who is also Dudong assemblyman.