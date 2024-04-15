Over 300 Boys’ Brigade Sarawak members join leadership training in Bintulu

KUCHING (April 15): More than 300 members of the Boys’ Brigade Sarawak participated in an exhilarating basic and advanced non-commissioned officer (NCO) leadership training programme at SJK Sebiew Chinese in Bintulu recently.

According to a press release, the intensive programme, which kicked off on April 10, focused not only on honing skills of members but also on shaping future leaders.

The training engaged participants in improving their communication, teamwork, punctuality, and self-discipline.

Boys’ Brigade Sarawak Honorary Captain Sim Tze Sian said through the intensive training, the youth organisation aimed to arm youth with the arsenal needed not only within the Boys’ Brigade but also in their future endeavours.

“Communication, cooperation, and self-discipline are the bedrock of leadership triumphs.

“The four-day, three-night NCO leadership odyssey was not just about lectures and drills. It was a symphony of activities and workshops finely tuned to amplify communication prowess and foster seamless integration among participants,” he said during his address at the event.

Also present were Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming and event organising chairman Captain Yeu Hoe Ong.

United by diversity and fuelled by a shared vision, participants ventured beyond boundaries to harness their potential and chart a course for a brighter tomorrow.

Boys’ Brigade Sarawak reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to nurturing young talents and moulding them into fearless, capable leaders poised to leave an indelible mark.