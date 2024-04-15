Padawan folks to enjoy more facilities, road access, says Dr Jerip

KUCHING (April 15): Kampung Bra’ang Bidak in Padawan near here will soon have a new multipurpose hall following the approval of the RM400,000 project under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).

This was announced by state Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil during the inauguration of a bypass road leading to Sebarau Waterfall in Siburan, near here last Saturday.

“The newly completed road project costing RM300,000 will further boost tourism activities in the area due to improved road access for both locals and visitors,” said the deputy minister, in a report by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit.

Dr Jerip also visited the site for the construction of the new multipurpose hall that same evening.

In highlighting the state government’s long-term development plans for the area, the Mambong assemblyman called upon his constituents to continue tapping into the promising potentials of the agricultural and tourism sectors.

He also allocated RM500,000 to Persatuan Bidayuh Bra’ang Padawan for the organisation to set up a hawker centre in the village.

Also present were Padawan Sub-District Office administrative officer Julius Scott Sapong, Bra’ang Bengoh community leader Tora Joseph and Bra’ang Bidak community leader Burn Ambel.