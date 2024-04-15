Premier pays Raya visits to Miri ministers, dignitaries

MIRI (April 15): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang paid Hari Raya Aidilfitri visits to several Sarawak ministers and dignitaries in Miri today.

The couple first went to an open house hosted by Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat at Jalan Acorus, off Jalan Airport Miri.

After that, Abang Johari, Juma’ani and their entourage visited Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Development Datuk Rosey Yunus at her open house in Taman Bumiko.

They then went to visit Bekenu Malay Welfare Trust Board chairman Dato Usop Sani Wahap before heading to Temenggong Dato Abdul Rahman’s residence at Piasau Jaya.

They concluded their visit at the residence of federal Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni at Jalan Sim Kheng Hong, Bakam.

Among those in the entourage were state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Dato Sri Julaihi Narawai, Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil and chief political secretary to the Premier, Fazruddin Abdul Rahman.