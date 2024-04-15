Sabah Community Based Tourism Fair to be held outside state for the first time

KIULU (April 15): Sabah Community Based Tourism Fair 2024 will make its maiden appearance outside Sabah for the first time.

Scheduled to be held in October at the IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said it was time for local community based operators to venture out of their comfort zone and venture into bigger markets.

“This event offers tour operators and rural tourism product operators to get together and discuss how to better package rural destinations for new markets,” he said at the handing over of the screen panel and 2024 Kiulu Tourism Association Appreciation programme, here, Monday.

A total of 26 community based tourism operators and 40 private entrepreneurs attended the programme.

He added that in addition, a Mentor and Mentee Programme will be introduced in Kiulu which provides a platform for successful tourism operators to share their success stories with newcomers.

“We (STB) are currently identifying mentors and mentees for the programme. The sessions will be done in phases,” said the Kiulu assemblyman.

In addition, Joniston, who is also the Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister announced that three Sabah rural operators have been shortlisted for this year’s Asean Tourism Standard Accreditation.

The three – Murug-Turug Eco Tourism, Lingga Eco Tourism and Bambangan Lama Eco Tourism, had met the 10 criterias set for the prestigious award.

“The main criterias emphasis on management, business direction, standard operating procedures and how the tourism activities would impact on the local economy.

“Most importantly, all these must be documented,” he said, adding that winning the award would strengthen Sabah’s growing international reputation for rural tourism.