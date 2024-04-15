Sabah districts begin selection for Sugandoi Kaamatan finalists

TUARAN (April 15): Several districts have already begun their selection session to determine their finalist who would be contesting in the Sugandoi Kaamatan contest.

The 2024 Tuaran District Sugandoi contest coordinating committee fixed April 21 as the date for the screening at the districts.

Its chairman, Herman Tunggiging, who is also the Tamparuli sub-district assistant officer, said that similar to previous years, the Kaamatan Sugandoi is opened to three categories which are Open, Dazanak and Songkotoun.

“A few weeks ago we conducted the first and second meetings to select the committee for the 2024 Tuaran district Kaamatan Sugandoi and subsequently discussed related matters for improvements as well as the latest regulations issued by the State Sugandoi Committee,” he said.

He urged all singing enthusiasts to enliven the screening session and seize the opportunity to showcase their talents, and represent the Tuaran District for all three categories.

Presently, 30 people have registered for the Open category, three for the Dazanak category, and one participant for the Songkotoun category since it was advertised a few weeks ago.

Rozza Rothman (State Kaamatan Star Champion 1995), Apprilissa Sue Ann (State Sugandoi Champion 2015), Jacinda Faye (State Open Sugandoi Champion 2016) and Jess Amanda (State Dazanak Sugandoi Champion 2022) are among past winners of the State Kaamatan Sugandoi from Tuaran.

Herman said that the participants of the Tuaran District Kaamatan Sugandoi Competition 2024 are also subject to State-level requirements; they must be Malaysian citizens of Kadazan Dusun ethnicity or one of the parents or grandparents must be Kadazan Dusun.

He added that past winners of previous State Level Kaamatan Sugandoi Dazanak, Open Sugandoi, or Songkotoun will not be allowed to participate.

Participants must be 17 years old and above to join the Open Sugandoi category, 60 years and above for the Songkotoun category and 12 years and below for the Dazanak category.

Prizes for the open category are RM2,000 cash for the winner, RM1,500 for the second winner, RM1,000 for the third place winner and RM800 for the fourth winner.

The best performance will receive a RM400 cash prize and RM300 will be given as consolation prize.

Winner of the Sugandoi Dazanak will bring home RM800 in cash prize. Prize money of RM600, RM500, RM300 and RM200 will be given to the second winner, third winner, best performance and consolation, respectively.

As for the Sugandoi Songkotoun, the winner will bring home RM1000 in cash prize, while the second and third prize winners will get RM800 and RM600 respectively.

A cash prize of RM300 and RM200 consolation will also be given away for the category.

The participation fee for the Open Sugandoi and Dazanak Sugandoi is RM30 per person, while only RM20 participation fee is imposed for participants of the Songkotoun Sugandoi category.

Further information is available from Dickler Mailson (0128016257), Rozza Rothman (0168249277), Priscilla Menson (0168582107) and Anati Ag Bair (0149521880).

Interested parties can register online or be present at the Tun Hamdan community hall at 10am on April 21.