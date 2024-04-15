Sarawak dancers shine at Bailando Open Championships 2024

KUCHING (April 15): Sarawak dancers have garnered an impressive total of 29 awards, including four gold, two silver, and nine bronze medals at the recently concluded Bailando Open Championships (BOC) 2024 in Johor Bahru.

The state’s remarkable success was highlighted by the outstanding performances of its dancers, particularly Jayda Chang.

Her double gold wins in the Malaysia DanceSport Federation (MYDF) Closed Solo Latin Female Junior I and II categories, alongside a top three finish in the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) Open Solo Latin Female Junior I category, solidified her status as a rising star in the dancesport world.

Joining Chang in the gold-winning glory was Trisha Yap, 14, whose exceptional performance secured a top three placement in the National Ranking for Junior II and a fourth-place finish in the fiercely competitive WDSF Open Lady Solo Junior II category.

Meanwhile, Claudin Tay’s captivating Paso Doble performance earned her a gold medal in the MYDF Closed Lady Solo Youth and Adult categories.

The success of Chang, Yap, Tay, and their teammates Janice Liaw, Amanda Goh, and Jocelyn Yap underscores Sarawak’s growing influence in the global dancesport arena.

Chan Tyng Tyng, who is the founder and principal for Tyng Dance Academy (TDA) – where the dancers are from – expressed pride in their achievements.

“I am immensely proud of our dancers’ performance at BOC 2024. Their dedication, passion, and relentless pursuit of excellence have truly placed Sarawak on the world map of dancesport,” she said.