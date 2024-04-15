Sibu MP service centre to hold health screening campaign on April 18-19

SIBU (April 15): Sibu MP Oscar Ling’s service centre will roll out a two-day health screening campaign starting April 18.

It will be held at the Rejang Park Commercial Centre from 7.30am-10.30am.

The event is a collaboration with Sunlight Pharmacy and the Sarawak Midwives Association.

According to Ling, medical specialists will expound on mental illness on April 18 and eye health, focusing on glaucoma, on April 19.

“I believe the free health check-ups that will be conducted on these two days are very timely. We welcome everyone to have a free screening and to share this poster and information with family and friends,” he said.

Ling welcomed those aged 18 years and above to actively participate in the screenings.