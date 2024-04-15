SWB: Water supply interruption in parts of Jalan Eco Garden tomorrow starting 9pm

SIBU (April 15): There will be water supply interruption in some parts of Jalan Eco Gardens here tomorrow starting from 9pm.

In a notice today, the Sibu Water Board (SWB) said the interruption is due to installation works of Tee and sluis valve 250mm and the areas affected are Jalan Eco Gardens 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17 and other nearby areas.

The board said the installation works are expected to between four to six hours.

“Customers are therefore advised to keep an adequate supply of water for their needs throughout the duration of the interruption,” it said.

SWB said it would strive to complete the works as quickly as possible.

“If the weather does not permit, the works will be carried out the next day,” it said.

The public are advised to call SWB at 013-810 6311 for any queries.