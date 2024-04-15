Ten river basins earmarked for hydropower generation, says minister

KUCHING (April 15): The Utility and Telecommunication Ministry has unveiled its plans to harness the potential of 10 river basins for hydroelectric power generation.

According to its minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, ten river basins have been earmarked for development, with three already submitted to the Sarawak government for consideration as cascading hydropower sources.

“We will utilise new technology and approaches to develop our hydropower resources using river currents,” he said to reporters during his Hari Raya open house here yesterday.

Julaihi said that his ministry’s focus now is to engage local communities’ participation towards the development of the cascading hydropower sources.

“My ministry and Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) will closely collaborate with the residents, district offices, and grassroots leaders to discuss their participation.

“While local residents would have the opportunity to engage in the development of cascading hydropower sources, SEB would maintain leadership in the energy distribution and transmission system,” he said.

This move, he said, aligned with the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s vision to achieve a 10 Gigawatts energy production target by 2030.

Abang Johari was seen arriving at Julaihi’s house at around 2pm for a Hari Raya visit, together with his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

The visit also saw the presence of Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and other officials.