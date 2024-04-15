Tiong: Sibu Jaya needs more community leaders

SIBU (April 15): The district office here has been called to appoint more community leaders to represent the Sibu Jaya community in view of the township’s rapid population growth.

In making the call, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said he was aware of the local infrastructure issues and the implications of the growing population.

“It is only appropriate to consider increasing the number of community leaders in this area, of which they will later be assigned to help address local issues and coordinate them with the authorities,” he said in a Facebook post, after making Aidilfitri visits in Sibu Jaya yesterday.

Tiong, who is Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman, said he will discuss the matter with the district office and ask it to arrange a meeting with the local residents as soon as possible so that the relevant action can be taken.

Among the homes visited by Tiong yesterday in conjunction with Hari Raya were those of Pemanca Sharifah Ainie Sayeed Alwi and imam Ibrahim Osman.

Accompanying him was Joshua Ting, who is a political secretary to the Sarawak Premier and Progressive Democratic Party Bawang Assan Youth chief.