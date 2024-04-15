Toddler killed after fall from second floor of building under construction in Siniawan

KUCHING (April 15) A three-year-old boy was killed after he was believed to have fallen from the second floor of a building under construction in Siniawan near here yesterday.

Bau police chief DSP Jawai Francis Kempas said a call on the incident was received from Bau Hospital Emergency Unit at 2.20pm.

“Based on investigation on the child’s mother who is an Indonesian, it was said that on the same day at around 8.30am, she had brought her son to her husband’s workplace at a construction site in Siniawan.

“The mother was not aware that the victim had fallen as she was helping her husband working,” she said in a statement last night.

Jawai said the victim was pronounced dead by a Bau Hospital medical officer and his body was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital for further action.

“Early investigation found no criminal elements in the incident. Further investigation is being carried out to determine the cause of death.”

Jawai said the case was classified as sudden death.