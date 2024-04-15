Trader in Sibu issued final warning for trading on parking lot, says SMC deputy chairman

SIBU (April 15): A trader here was issued a final warning for trading on vehicle parking lots, revealed Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.

He said the trader would be compounded if the offence is committed again.

“The goods were relocated by the store owner (after the warning). On further offences, enforcement personnel will issue a compound and may confiscate any items displayed illegally on vehicles parking lots,” he told The Borneo Post today when asked to elaborate on a Facebook post he made regarding the incident.

Izkandar pointed out that trading on vehicle parking lots and trading beyond the five-foot-way is illegal and an obstruction of the public’s right of way.

“This will cause further congestion, especially to motorcyclists unable to park their vehicle at the designated location,” he said.