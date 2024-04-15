Two siblings perish, two others injured in collision at Sri Aman

KUCHING (April 15): Two elderly siblings died while two others were injured in an accident involving a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) and cement mixer lorry at Jalan Stumbin, Sri Aman here on Monday afternoon.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said a call regarding the incident was received at 1.27pm, and a team from the Sri Aman fire station was despatched to the scene.

“Upon their arrival, they found the accident involved a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) and cement mixer lorry. The team was then informed by the police that a female passenger from the MPV was brought to the Sri Aman Hospital by the Civil Defence Force earlier on.

“The team then proceeded to extricate the victims’ bodies from the MPV – one of the victims was pinned to the driver’s seat while the other victim was in the back seat. Their bodies were then handed over to the police,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

He said the driver of the cement mixer lorry was also extricated with the help of an excavator pulling the lorry from the roadside. The lorry driver sustained light injuries.