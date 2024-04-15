TYT continues Hari Raya visits in Miri

MIRI (April 15): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi together with their entourage visited people’s elected representatives and a local community leader here on the sixth day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri today.

Among those in their entourage were state Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and wife; and Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew.

The entourage first visited Temenggong Datuk Abdul Rahman Fadzail’s residence before proceeding to the house of federal Deputy Minister of Health Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni who is also the member of Parliament for Sibuti.

Later, they proceeded to Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat’s house.

At the fourth house, which is the house of Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development (Women and Children Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus, the entourage was led on ‘doa selamat’ before posing together with local community leaders for a photo session.

Also present was Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.