Yayasan Farley blood donation programme records 54 donors

KUCHING (April 15): The Yayasan Farley Blood Donation programme here last Saturday recorded 54 successful donors among 69 walk-in volunteers.

Held at Farley Kuching in Jalan Penrissen, the event was organised by Yayasan Farley in collaboration with the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) blood bank.

Yayasan Farley director Eijing Lau said the blood drive was aimed at saving lives and promoting community health.

“As a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to humanitarian causes, Yayasan Farley is committed to making a positive impact on society, and the blood donation programme is testament to this commitment.

“We have to raise awareness about the importance of regularly donating blood and its role in maintaining community health,” he said.

Lau added that he hopes the momentum will continue from this blood donation drive to the next drive which will be held on July 8 from 9am to 2pm at the same location.

On the blood donation programme, Lau said the donation stations were professionally managed and well-equipped for medical professionals to conduct their duties seamlessly and provide donors with a comfortable experience.

“A team of qualified medical professionals was present to conduct health screenings ensuring the wellbeing of the donors,” he said.

As a gesture of goodwill following a successful donation, donors were given goodie bags which included items like water, chocolate milk, biscuits, and confectionaries.