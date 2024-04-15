Zooey only M’sian singles player to advance

KUCHING (April 15): Zooey Mak of Malaysia continued with her good form in the second week of the ITF Asia Development Championships Finals which started at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Tennis Centre yesterday.

After finishing fourth in the first week, the Kuala Lumpur lass and tournament’s fourth seed kicked off her campaign with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Nepal’s Shivali Gurung in the first round.

Her next opponent is Aye Aye Nwe of Myanmar who beat Eva Gavshina of Kyrgyzstan 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in the opening match.

Malaysia’s two other girls failed to advance to the second round. Amanda Teng fell 3-6, 6-7(7) to Swatika Bista of Nepal and her twin sister Audrey Teng bowed out 0-6, 1-6 to Ekaterina Kiryushenko of Kazakshta.

Third seed from Thailand Nualsri Paweenon moved into the second round after beating Akeesha Hirundi Silva Diyunuge of Sri Lanka 6-3, 7-6(7).

In the boys singles, Malaysian challengers Gareth Lim and Ari Shuzo Hilton Smith faced early exits as they were beaten 6-0, 7-5 by Omer Jawad Abdul Malik of Pakistan and Calvin Jonathan Santoso of Indonesia 6-0, 6-1 respectively.

Japan’s Shitaro Ogaki, the 10th seed, had an easy passage into the next round, beating Ridvan Loianov of Kyrgyzstan 6-1, 6-1.

Meanwhile, the top two seeded pairs in the girls doubles sailed into the quarterfinals. Top seeds Dong Jiali-Zhang Sijia of China blanked Myanmar pair of Yon Che Har-Aye Aye Nwe 6-0, 6-0 while second seeds Hong Yeri-Sim Siyeon emerged 61-, 6-1 winners over Uzbek pair Elnura Boltaboyeva-Madinakhon Salidjanova.

Also into the last eight are A. Aahan-Anandita Upadhyay of India, Nailya Baimakhanova-Ekaterina Kiryushenko of Kazakhstan, Nina Wang-Lara Rauti of Hong Kong, Nualsri Paweenon-Chotirin Kaewa of Thailand, Hsu Ke-Chieh and Chiang Yen-Ni of Chinese Taipei and Gwen Emily Kurniawan-Callista Rosiana of Indonesia.