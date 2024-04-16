280 OKK Majakir family members reunite at Hari Raya celebration

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 16): April 14, 2024 marked a joyous occasion as 280 members of OKK Majakir family gathered at Raia Hotel Kota Kinabalu to celebrate Hari Raya and honour the legacy of OKK Haji Majakir.

Dayang Salwah Pg Hj Abd Razak, the committee chairman of Majlis Hari Raya Keluarga OKK Haji Majakir, expressed, “Our main goal is to strengthen family bonds, particularly among the younger ones. This event provides a great opportunity for everyone to reconnect and learn more about each other. It’s also a way to help the younger generation learn about their family history.”

“We’ve been planning this gathering since January, with the support of our family members. This reunion wouldn’t have happened without the dedication and teamwork of our committee. It’s a testament to our strong family bond that despite the large number of OKK Majakir’s descendants, we can come together and make this event a success,” she added.

Dayang Radziah Pg Hj Abd Razak represented the OKK Majakir family in delivering a speech.

“There are fewer family members now as many have left us. And with the challenge of bringing everyone together today, especially considering our large family, I hope this reunion offers a chance for families to grow closer, especially for those who have travelled from far away.”

She also expressed her hope for the reunion to continue, ensuring that OKK Majakir’s legacy lives on for future generations and remains remembered.

She believes this will enable the family to cherish old memories while making new ones.

Aini Haji Mahali, one of OKK Majakir’s granddaughters, emphasised, “It’s vital to preserve his legacy. He was a notable figure born in the 1800s, who held the position of ‘Headman of Papar’ in the early 1900s. Landmarks such as SMK Majakir stand as tributes to his considerable contributions.”

Echoing these sentiments, Mohd Azizan Danial, a younger descendant of OKK Majakir, said, “He played a pivotal role in Papar’s development. Thus, it’s important for us to preserve our family’s heritage and acknowledge OKK Majakir’s notable achievements. We, the younger generation, must continue telling his story and pass it down to our children.”

The festivities included video montages showcasing the family’s rich heritage, alongside live musical performances by family members, lucky draws, and more.

The first reunion was held in 2018 at Shangri-La Tanjung Aru, gathering 250 family members from Sabah, Sarawak, Semenanjung, and Brunei Darulsalam.

Themed “Yang jauh didekatkan, yang dekat dirapatkan, berjumpa kitani dulu baru terkilala” (Bringing the distant closer, gathering the near, let’s meet first before we know each other), the event aimed to strengthen intergenerational bonds among the family members.