Berami slay Headhunters in pickleball tourney

KUCHING (April 16): Berami Pickleball Club won the RB Homestay and Farms Hari Raya Open House Pickleball Tournament at RB Homestay and Farms Pickleball Courts after they edged Damai Head Hunters Pickleball Club 3-2 in the final on Sunday.

Kenneth Tan delivered the first point for Berami when he beat Muhammad Fadhil Abdullah 15-10.

Ng Ming Kiong and Tan Xin Hung put Berami ahead after they defeated Alexander Tow-Hairudin Fadzli 15-2.

The Head Hunters bounced back when Alexander Tow and Tailend Muchi beat Liew Mei Eng-Natalie Kayau 15-2 and Muhammad Fadhil-Hairudin edged Christopher Bishop-Kisun Kimbun 15-13.

Gilbert Yeo-Jong Soon Sin delivered the winning point for Berami when they beat Ahmad Badruzzaman Hamidi-Mohd Khairulnizamn Jamaluddin 15-7.

RB Rinduk Pickleball finished third after they blanked Pickle Binders 5-0 in the play-off match.

The champions received a trophy and medals while the second to fourth placed teams received medals.

Prizes were given away by Business Events Sarawak CEO Amelia Roziman and Damai Lagoon Resort general manager Muhammad Fadhil Abdullah.

This tournament was also held to mark the launching of RB Rinduk Pickleball Club which was registered with the Malaysia Sports Commissioner on Mar 14.

Other participating teams were Le Sourabya Pickleball Club, Weekend Offenders Pickleball Club and BE Sarawak.

A total of 80 picklers took part in the tournament.