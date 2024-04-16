Chinese association wants inclusion in matters concerning local community

KAPIT (April 16): The Kapit Tai San Ten Association wants its voice to be heard regarding matters concerning the community, especially the selection of the local Chinese community leaders.

The chairman Jason Yeo says in view of the association being the oldest Chinese clan group here, having been established before the formation of Malaysia, he feels that it has a say when it comes to nomination of the community leaders.

“We are also the largest association in Kapit, with over 700 registered members representing both the Chiang Chuan (Hokkien) and Kwang Tung (Cantonese) clans.

“We would want the government to listen to our voice in matters concerning the community, especially the nomination of potential candidates to become the Chinese community leaders here,” he said in his remark for the associations’ annual general meeting (AGM) here, last Sunday.

Adding on, Yeo said the association had always prioritised the social welfare of its members, the latest contribution being the provision of teaching-learning aid to Chung Hua Kindergarten Kapit and SJKC Hock Lam here.

“Other contributions are cash assistance and funeral arrangements for needy families, cash assistance for those caring for individuals with chronic illness, the annual ‘angpow’ (cash packets) programme for senior citizens aged 65 and above, education incentives for high-achieving students, and also the one-off higher cash assistance for youths furthering their higher studies after the SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) and STPM (Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia) examinations.”

In his speech, Jason also took the opportunity to thank the Works Minister and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat for their ongoing support.