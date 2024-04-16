Collin Jackson elected as new Bidayuh Artistes and Musicians Association Sarawak chairman

KUCHING (April 16): Collin Jackson Michael Duk was elected as the new chairman of Bidayuh Artistes and Musicians Association Sarawak (Bama) following a triennial general meeting held recently.

He took over from Dr Alim Impira, who helmed Bama since its inception in 2015, according to a press release from the association.

The meeting also saw veteran recording artiste Richmond Alan Morshidi being appointed as Bama adviser.

Others elected to Bama office bearers line-up for 2024 to 2027 are Sundri Niseh as vice chairman, Hendrix Lewis as secretary and Suria Dani as treasurer.

Mike Robert and Aron Dryer were elected as assistant secretary and assistant treasurer, respectively.

Those elected as ordinary committee members were Helmi Nyabig, Jessica Uok, Michael Gayut, Sally Anew, Charles Arthur Jasmine John and Foredinen Bujang

On the other hand, Stezza Ezra Deka was appointed as the association’s internal auditor.

Bama said it was officially registered on Jan 6, 2015 with the objectives to represent and promote the interests of artistes and musicians of Bidayuh origin.

It added Bama also aims to assist and promote the upgrading of the performing standard of Bidayuh artistes and musicians to international standards.