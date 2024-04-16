Cops: KLIA shooting case suspect attempts to flee country

KOTA BHARU (April 16): The suspect who opened fire at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 Arrival Hall, early last Sunday morning, before being arrested in Kota Bharu yesterday, is believed to be trying to escape to a neighbouring country.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said it was based on the suspect’s frequent travel records abroad, besides having his passport as well as Riyal and Baht currencies with him.

Speaking at a media conference in the Kelantan police contingent headquarters today, he said the police are also looking into the method used by the suspect to escape abroad.

“His travel records showed he made frequent trips abroad such as to Saudi Arabia and Thailand before entering Malaysia.

“… yes, there is indeed an attempt by the suspect to escape through the country’s border and we are still collecting more information,” he said.

Commenting on whether the suspect had applied for a visa to go abroad, Mohd Shuhaily said the matter was still under investigation.

Mohd Shuhaily said initial investigations showed the suspect arrived in Kelantan on April 14 using the same car, namely a Honda Civic, but changed the car’s registration plate number to avoid his movements being detected.

He said before being arrested, the man was staying at a hotel in Kota Bharu.

“The suspect has four identity cards belonging to other people and one of the identity cards was used to register with the hotel,” he said.

He said the suspect used someone else’s identity card to avoid being identified by the public and detected by the authorities.

“But based on intelligence, the police managed to arrest the man near a private hospital at about 3pm after a brief struggle,” he said. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —