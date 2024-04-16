Corporate bodies urged to intensify CSR programmes

BINTULU (April 16): Local corporate bodies and industrial companies are encouraged to intensify their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.

Tanjung Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang said every company should take seriously their social responsibility for the local community while providing a positive impact on the livelihood of the target group.

“Ideally, every CSR programme carried out will help to improve the living standards of the local population while also enabling them to continue moving forward in various aspects towards achieving a better life status,” he said before witnessing the presentation of a 65-inch television donated by I Smile Dental Clinic to SMK Bandar Bintulu parent-teacher association (PTA) here yesterday.

The programme is under the Bandarian Digital Classroom (BDC) project which, among other things, aims to further strengthen the commitment to improve digital facilities in schools.

“Through this donation, the school now has 21 televisions all of which were donated by corporate companies in Bintulu over the years,” said Pang.

The assemblyman also expressed his appreciation to I Smile Dental Clinic for its significant contribution to the school community, especially to the students.

“I hope this programme would continue to grow and become an example for other companies to participate in CSR programmes for the well-being of our community,” he added.

Therefore, Pang called upon all corporate and industrial bodies in Bintulu to come together and continue to channel all the necessary forms of assistance to schools towards achieving quality education in an environment conducive for learning.