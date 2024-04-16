Daughter of Lahad Datu OCPD dies after accidentally shooting herself with father’s gun

KOTA KINABALU (April 16): The daughter of the Lahad Datu district police chief died Tuesday after accidentally shooting herself with her father’s gun at their home in Taman Tabanak, Lahad Datu.

The 14-year-old was found in a pool of blood inside a room of the house at 12.42pm.

It is understood that at the time of the incident, Lahad Datu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Dzulbaharin Ismail was at the workplace.

His gun was said to have been left at home, and his daughter was believed to have been holding the gun before accidentally shooting herself.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed the incident, and said investigations are still ongoing.

“People are advised not to speculate,” he said.

Dzulbaharin was appointed as Lahad Datu district police chief on April 1.