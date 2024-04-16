Free Advertisement for East Malaysia Employers with Jobstreet by SEEK!

Jobstreet by SEEK, recognised as Malaysia’s No.1 Trusted Talent Partner, has announced a special promotion exclusively for Sabah & Sarawak, offering free job ad posting to support businesses in Borneo and stimulate employment opportunities. This initiative underscores their commitment to improving services for employers and job seekers alike.

Employers and job seekers in Sabah & Sarawak are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of businesses across East Malaysia.

East Malaysia, comprising Sabah and Sarawak, boasts a vibrant business scene hosting diverse enterprises ranging from local ventures to multinational giants. Jobstreet by SEEK is committed to revolutionising job recruitment and entrepreneurship in this area by embracing and nurturing the distinctive traits of East Malaysia’s business ecosystem. With over 400,000 candidates actively seeking opportunities in East Malaysia, Jobstreet’s AI-driven platform plays a crucial role in matching these individuals with suitable roles, thereby fostering the region’s economic growth and progress.

Jobstreet’s approach extends beyond traditional job-matching services. It recognises the intricacies of entrepreneurship in Sabah and Sarawak and provides a comprehensive solution that integrates job posting services with no-cost hiring options for entrepreneurs. By streamlining the hiring process for business owners and encouraging local talent to explore opportunities within thriving companies, Jobstreet aims to facilitate sustained business development and professional growth in East Malaysia.

By providing free job advertisement services, the initiative levels the playing field for job seekers and cultivates a corporate culture that values individuality and equal opportunities. This does not only benefits individuals but also contributes to building stronger and more resilient communities in East Malaysia.

In addition to its initiatives in East Malaysia, Jobstreet is at the forefront of leveraging technology to enhance job and talent search experiences. The introduction of an innovative AI-powered platform tailored for the Malaysian market marks a significant milestone in Jobstreet’s journey. Leveraging SEEK’s cutting-edge AI technology, the platform offers seamless job matches, enhanced experiences, and deeper insights for both job seekers and employers.

This new platform offers significant benefits to both employers and job seekers. Employers can efficiently identify suitable talent using AI-recommended screening questions and providing better matches for both employers and candidates. Simultaneously, job seekers gain valuable insights into career progression and salary information, empowering them to make informed decisions about their professional paths.

Continuous investment in AI technology ensures that Jobstreet remains at the forefront of talent recruitment, linking individuals with the right opportunities and driving economic growth in Malaysia and beyond. By providing personalised recommendations and insightful career advice, Jobstreet’s AI-powered platform revolutionises the job search experience, making it more efficient and effective for both job seekers and employers.

Jobstreet’s commitment to innovation and empowerment extends beyond East Malaysia. Since early 2024, users will access a broader range of job opportunities spanning SEEK’s entire APAC network, including Australia and New Zealand. This expansion accelerates growth and unlocks opportunities for Malaysian job seekers and employers, further solidifying Jobstreet’s position as a leader in the online employment marketplace within APAC.

Vic Sithasanan, Managing Director of Jobstreet by SEEK (Malaysia), emphasises the platform’s goal of streamlining the job search process. Leveraging SEEK’s AI technology, Jobstreet facilitates seamless matches between job seekers and employers based on specific skills and career goals. The new platform introduces features like personalised recommendations and predictive technology, benefiting both job seekers and employers alike.

In addition to the free job ad posting, Jobstreet by SEEK provides valuable insights through “Better Advice” with Hiring Advice & Market Insights. They meticulously analyse millions of data points to produce signature reports such as the Salary Report, Hiring, Compensations & Benefits Report, Decoding Digital / Global Talent Report, and Job Outlook Report. These reports offer employers crucial market insights to stay informed and make strategic decisions.

Explore these insightful reports at https://my.employer.seek.com/market-insights/reports

Moreover, Jobstreet by SEEK offers candidates access to Career Hub powered by seekMAX. This resource enables individuals to reskill and upskill with thousands of free learning resources and connect with industry experts, all conveniently accessible at their fingertips.

Take advantage of the opportunity to advertise job openings for free in Sabah and Sarawak for free, or register now by visiting https://my.employer.seek.com/.