Gerawat laments fire not only destroyed their ancestral house but also fond memories

MIRI (April 16): Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala is deeply saddened that the fire that burnt down his family’s home in Kampung Pa Umur, Bario last Sunday has not only destroyed the property, but also the many fond memories his family had created together.

He told reporters that it was difficult to estimate the total loss of property his family had suffered from the incident.

“The property along with the antiques and old stuffs can be totalled up to hundreds of thousands of Ringgit. The memories, though, that were created with my parents and the generations before were totally lost in the fire. To me, this is the most precious thing that matters to me and I am heart-broken,” the Mulu assemblyman said.

Gerawat was in Kuching when his ancestral house caught fire around 1.10am on Sunday (April 14) and he only managed to hitch a ride on a Fire and Rescue Services (Bomba) helicopter back to the village on Monday (April 15) as there were no seats available on MASwings flight to Bario.

The family home was a fully wooden house built some 32 years ago and had hosted some of the most important people including local and foreign leaders.

“Our Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had also visited the ancestral house,” he said.

When asked on the cause of the fire, Gerawat said early investigation showed that the fire could be caused by electrical short circuit.

He took the opportunity to thank those involved, including Bario volunteer fire brigade (PBS), Bomba personnel, police, General Operations Force (PGA) and Malaysian army as well as the villagers of Kampung Pa Umur for assisting in the fire fighting.

Gerawat also thanked Marudi Bomba team led by its chief Maureen Sim for taking immediate action of going to the location despite the challenges, and also for allowing him to hitch a ride on their helicopter back to the village.