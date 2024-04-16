Hajiji: Kuamut Rainforest Conservation Project shows how public, private sector can empower local community

KOTA KINABALU (April 16): The Kuamut Rainforest Conservation Project (KRCP) is a testament to how the public and private sector can work together in an impactful and transparent way to engage and empower the local community, said Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

The Chief Minister called on all parties to build on KRCP’s achievements for the benefit of Sabah and Sabahans.

“Sabah is renowned for her biodiverse forests and it is important that we do whatever is needed to preserve this.

“I want us to build on the KRCP achievement, to protect as much of our forest as we can, and to lead the world in high-impact, scientifically robust conservation efforts that no only benefits nature but also the state and the people,” he said during a briefing by KRCP partners here today.

KRCP is a public-private partnership between the Sabah Forestry Department, Yayasan Sabah, and Permian Malaysia, a subsidiary of Permian Global.

During the meeting, Permian Global chairman Stephen Rumsey briefed the Chief Minister on the project, which had its first Monitoring Report verified last month, demonstrating that it meets internationally-recognised standards for its Climate, Community, and Biodiversity progress.

This milestone enabled the conservation initiative, which is to protect and restore 83,381ha of tropical rainforests in the Tongod and Kinabatangan districts, to generate its first tranche of Verified Carbon Units (VCU).

Permian Global has provided investment for the project and also involved state authorities and the scientific and community partners, the South East Asia Rainforest Research Partnership and community-focused organisation PACOS Trust.

Among those present were Permian Malaysia chief executive officer Ivy Wong Abdullah, Yayasan Sabah director Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar, State Forestry chief conservator Datuk Frederick Kugan, and Dr Esther Li – general manager of Yayasan Sabah’s wholly-owned subsidiary Rakyat Berjaya Sdn Bhd.