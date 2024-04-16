Hope Place delivers aid to single mum of five

KUCHING (April 16): Hope Place Kuching is lending a helping hand to a single mother of five striving to bring enough food to the table.

Rohana Sahari, 42, and her lot are living in Kampung Bukit Kudi in Petra Jaya here.

She is unable to serve as a full-time employee as she has to take care of her youngest child.

“Rohana has children aged between three and 20. Her eldest is in college in Kuala Lumpur, while three others are in school.

“With a three-year-old at home, Rohana is unable to work full time. She earns a living by being a babysitter and a part-time cleaner, which only provides her a meagre monthly earning of about RM500.

“Nevertheless, Rohana always makes sure all her children would do well in school. Despite her struggles, she still keeps her home neat and tidy,” said Hope Place in a statement yesterday.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) commended Rohana for always being resourceful and positive in facing the situation.

“If there’s not enough money or food at home, I’d go to the nearby stream to fish.

“If the weather’s good, I’d go out and collect wild vegetables,” Rohana told the Hope Place team during a recent visit.

Rohana’s eldest daughter, Dayang, is studying early childhood education in Kuala Lumpur.

“Understanding her mother’s struggle, Dayang is also independent and resourceful. In order to pay for her hostel and daily food, the young woman works part-time while studying.

“This week, back home for Aidilfitri holidays, Dayang enjoyed making festive cookies with her mother. Although being frugal, Rohana wanted to make sure that her children would have a happy celebration,” said Hope Place.

Rohana’s second daughter, age 17, hoped to follow Dayang’s footsteps. Finishing Form 5 this year, she had expressed her wish to further her studies.

“Rohana has applied for social welfare assistance and is waiting for an approval,” said the NGO.

Hope Place is supporting Rohana’s family through the supply of basic food aid and also milk formula for the single mother’s youngest child.

The NGO welcomes all donations and will issue receipts upon request.

Individuals can donate directly to Hope Place Maybank account 511289001160, or go to its Facebook page for the S Pay Global QR code.

For more information, call Hope Place on 082-505 987.