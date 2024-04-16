Indonesian woman in Kuching fined RM10,000 for dealing with gaming machine

KUCHING (April 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined an Indonesian woman RM10,000 in default five months’ jail after she pleaded guilty to dealing with a gaming machine in January, this year.

Yani, 23, made the plea before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan after a charge framed under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 was read to him by a court interpreter.

The Section carries a fine of between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for each gambling machine seized, and a jail term of not more than five years, upon conviction.

She committed the offence at a premises at Jalan Kampung Tabuan Hilir here at around 12.20am on Jan 18, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, police raided the premises during an ‘Op Dadu’ operation and apprehended Yani on suspicion of engaging in online gaming activities using a mobile phone.

Seized from Yani were RM122 cash, a mobile printer, and a mobile phone which an expert later confirmed that it had been used as a gambling machine.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff while Yani was unrepresented by legal counsel.