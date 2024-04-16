International participants expected at Smart Innovation Competition 2024 in Sibu

SIBU (April 16): The Smart Innovation Competition 2024 (SIC24) here on Sept 27-28 is expecting international participants from Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, China, and Taiwan.

Local students, including from private and vernacular schools as well as tertiary institutions, are also encouraged to participate in the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development’s competition.

Themed ‘Sustainable Development Goals: Nurturing Resilient Communities through Innovative Solutions’, SIC24 is held in collaboration with Sibu Digital Innovation Hub (Sibu DIH), Sibu Vocational College, and the Methodist Pilley Institution (MPI).

Sibu DIH director Revd Charlly Simon said the competition will be held at the University of Technology Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud Chancellor Hall.

“SIC2024 requires participants to find practical solutions that are in line with the goals of sustainable development as outlined by the United Nations,” he told a press conference.

The competition is divided into Junior Innovator, Young Innovator, Senior Innovator (social science or science tertiary students), and Professional Innovator (professionals such as researchers, ministries, agency officials, teachers, and others).

Charlly also said the top 20 groups selected for each category will be called to exhibit and compete in the SIC24 finals.

“Participants in each category have the chance to win trophies, certificates, and cash prizes with a prize pool of RM21,800.

“The SIC24 registration is open and will end on June 13,” he added.

For details, head to sic2024.my or call Tiong Siew Jen on 084-322260 or 016-8884806.