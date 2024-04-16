Jalan Kuching-Serian partially closed until May 27 for repairs

KUCHING (April 16): A one-kilometre stretch of the Jalan Kuching-Serian is partially closed from April 16 until May 27 for repair works.

The Public Works Department (JKR) in a notice said the repair works will be carried out from 8am to 5pm during the said period.

According to the infographic from JKR, the affected 1km stretch starts from SJK Beratok area and heading towards Tapah.

JKR advised road users to take extra precaution when navigating the repair work site.

The public can contact the JKR Serian divisional office on 082-876670 during office hours for more information regarding traffic flow.