Jentayu receives Initial Letter of Notification for Sipitang hydroelectric power plant project

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 16): Jentayu Sustainables Berhad has received the Initial Letter of Notification (ILON) from the Sabah Energy Commission (ECoS) for the implementation of the Oriole Project.

Chief Executive Officer Baevinraj Thiagarajah said the ILON is an important and key step towards the technical and commercial terms of the project.

“Furthermore, we have also received conditional approval from the Securities Commission Malaysia regarding the acquisition of Telekosang Hydro (40MW) and Jentayu Solar (5.99MW) assets.

“This is a significant development for the company to transition into a major player in the renewable energy sector,” he said when met at the Jentayu Sustainables Aidilfitri Open House here yesterday.

He mentioned that the Oriole Project, valued at RM2.8 billion with a capacity of 170 MW run-of-river, is a hydroelectric power plant located in Sipitang.

He said that the project is expected to provide sustainable energy to Sabah in the future.

“We are expected to sign a power purchase agreement (PPA) with ECoS by mid-May,” he said.

Baevinraj said the company was on track to execute the PPA for its 170 megawatt (MW) run-of-river hydropower plant in Sipitang worth RM2.8 billion.

He disclosed that Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has a 20 per cent stake in the project while 10 per cent will be held by Sabah Foundation.

Expected to be completed between late 2027 and early 2028, Project Oriole aims to provide a stable and reliable electricity supply accounting for approximately 16 per cent of the state’s generation capacity.

Project Oriole is being developed in line with the Sabah Energy Road Map and Master Plan (RAMP) 2040 published by the state government in September last year and is positioned to play a significant role in addressing issues with the state’s electricity supply.