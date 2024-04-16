KLIA shooting suspect remanded for seven days

KOTA BHARU (April 16): The man who was arrested over Sunday’s shooting incident at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 has been remanded for seven days.

The Kota Bharu Magistrates’ Court today issued an order to remand the 38-year-old suspect until April 22 to facilitate investigations under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid.

The suspect in lock-up attire arrived at the court at 8.25am, escorted by several police personnel.

The suspect was arrested in front of a private hospital here at about 3pm yesterday by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers.

In the 1.30am shooting incident, a man fired two shots at his wife at the entrance of the arrival hall but missed.

One of the shots hit her bodyguard in the abdomen. He was admitted to hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police had earlier said they were looking for Hafizul Harawi, 38, to help in investigations into the case. – Bernama