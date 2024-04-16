Man in Betong wanted for alleged sexual assault on minor

KUCHING (April 16): The police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor at the Kampung Kubal Old Cemetery in Betong recently.

Sri Aman district police chief DSP Mathew Manggie said the suspect was identified as Andrew Jarau, 38.

“On April 10 at 6.43pm, the Sri Aman district police headquarters received a report on the incident involving a six-year-old girl believed to be a victim of sexual assault. The perpetrator had escaped.

“The police are currently tracking the suspect and he is now under the police’s wanted list,” he said in a statement Tuesday night.

Mathew said the suspect had three prior records for drugs.

An investigation paper has been opened and the case is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

“The police is urging anyone with any information on the case to contact assistant investigating officer Sgt Suzy Andrew Baie at 011-14037375 or going to the nearest police station to provide information and assist in the investigation,” he said.