Man in Kuching fined RM1,000 for illegally having RM620 in his bank account

KUCHING (April 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 30-year-old man RM1,000 in default one month in prison for unlawfully possessing RM620 in his bank account.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Reyneveld Leon Ajis, 30, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958.

Reyneveld committed the offence at a house in Jalan Matang here at 7.01pm on March 9, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, a complainant transferred the money online into a bank account under Reyneveld’s name for the purpose of getting a Department of Occupational Safety and Health (Dosh) licence.

Reyneveld had promised the complainant he would easily get a job after making the transaction.

After completing the payment, the complainant called Reyneveld about the Dosh licence, but was instead given excuses that led him to be dissatisfied.

This led the complainant to lodge a police report.

On April 15, 2024, Reyneveld was arrested and during the investigation he admitted the bank account that received the transaction was his.

He was found to have unlawfully obtained the money after failing to account satisfactorily for how he obtained it in his bank account.

ASP Arman Ibrahim prosecuted the case while Reyneveld was unrepresented by legal counsel.