MRC Stampin branch to hold blood donation campaign this Saturday

KUCHING (April 16): The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Stampin Chapter in collaboration with the National Kidney Foundation Malaysia (NKFM) will be organising a blood donation campaign here on April 20.

The blood drive, which is held in conjunction with World Kidney Day 2024, will be held at CyberJaya College Kuching from 10am-2pm.

Successful blood donors will each receive a free goodie bag.

During the event, there will also be free health screening services that include checks on body mass index, waist circumference, urine test, blood glucose, cholesterol, and blood sugar.

NKFM will be conducting counselling sessions as well.

Other activities that will be held during the campaign include a health talk, dental check-up, lucky draw, and more.

For more information, the public is advised to call Wendy at 019-8182244.